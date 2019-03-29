Sports
March 29, 2019 9:44 am

Guelph Storm complete sweep of Kitchener Rangers

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

WATCH: Highlights of Game 4 between Kitchener Rangers and the Guelph Storm

The Guelph Storm completed their four-game sweep of the Kitchener Rangers with a 5-1 victory at the Aud on Thursday night.

Mackenzie Entwistle opened the scoring for Guelph three-quarters of the way through a see-saw opening period. He roofed a rebound over the shoulder of Luke Richardson and into the top of the net to give the Storm a 1-0 lead.

That would be how things would remain until the 14:11 mark of the second period as Nick Suzuki would double up the visitor’s advantage.

READ MORE: Guelph Storm top Kitchener Rangers in Game 3, one win away from advancing

With less than a minute to play in the period, the Rangers would get one back on a goal from Rickard Hugg.

The third period would completely belong to the visitors though as the Storm would register 22 shots on their way to scoring three more goals.

At the 4:22 mark, Pavel Gogolev was the first to find the back of the net for Guelph.

OHL Roundup: Thursday, March 28, 2019

His first goal of the playoffs would be followed by a pair from Alexey Toropchenko who would put one past Richardson and one into an empty net.

Anthony Popovich made 26 saves to record the victory for Guelph.

Richardson would make 36 saves in a losing cause for Kitchener.

The Storm are likely to face the London Knights in the second round of the playoffs.

