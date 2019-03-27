Guelph Storm top Kitchener Rangers in Game 3, one win away from advancing

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist for the Guelph Storm as part of a 6-3 win over the Kitchener Rangers in Game 3 of OHL’s Western Conference quarterfinal on Tuesday.

The Storm leads the best-of-seven series 3-0, with Game 4 in Kitchener on Thursday.

Nate Schnarr, Isaac Ratcliffe and Alexey Toropchenko each had a goal and Anthony Popovich made 37 saves for the Storm in front of almost 4,700 fans at the Aud.

Jonathan Yantsis had two goals and Joseph Garreffa added another for the Rangers, while Luke Richardson made 38 saves in a losing effort.

Suzuki opened the scoring on the power play at 10:09 of the first period with a shot from the faceoff dot that beat the Rangers’ netminder.

Kitchener answered right back less than a minute later after Garreffa jumped on a shot that came off the backboard and put it past Popovich.

The second period started off in a wild fashion with six goals in seven minutes.

Kitchener took the 2-1 lead after a weak shot from Mike Petizian handcuffed Popovich and Yantsis buried the rebound.

The Storm managed to quickly regain their lead when Schnarr scored a few seconds later and Ratcliffe put one in a minute after that.

In what would be the eventual game-winning goal, Toropchenko drove to the net and roofed a shot into the back of the net at 6:15 of the middle frame.

Suzuki buried his second goal of the game when his shot from the faceoff circle snuck through Richardson’s legs.

WATCH: Nick Suzuki scores two goals as the Guelph Storm take a 3-0 series lead against Kitchener

Yantsis added another in the second period and the Storm shut things down in the third before Dmitri Samorukov scored the empty-netter late in the game.

Guelph will go for the series sweep against their Highway 7 rival on Thursday in Kitchener.

Larry Mellott will have the call on 1460 CJOY ay 7 p.m.