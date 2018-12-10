Guelph Storm’s Nate Schnarr signs entry-level contract with Arizona Coyotes

Guelph Storm forward Nate Schnarr has signed an entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes, the NHL team announced on Monday.

The 19-year-old Waterloo native was originally drafted by Arizona in the third round of the 2017 NHL entry draft.

READ MORE: 2 Guelph Storm players invited to World Junior camps

Schnarr leads the Storm with 15 goals and 25 assists in 26 games this season. He has recorded 119 points in 143 career OHL games with Guelph.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Congrats @Schnarzy68 Nate has signed an entry contract with the NHL @ArizonaCoyotes — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) December 10, 2018

The Storm are coming off back-to-back losses in Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury.

Guelph returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to Owen Sound to face the Attack.

Larry Mellott will have the call on 1460 CJOY at 7 p.m.

One step closer to a dream come true. Congrats @Schnarzy68! https://t.co/NnlXZUIKaD — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) December 10, 2018