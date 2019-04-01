Missing Langford man Joshua Bennett identified as body found in Vancouver Island lake

West Shore RCMP have confirmed that the body recovered from Glen Lake on Vancouver Island on Sunday was that of missing Langford man Joshua Bennett.

The 31-year-old was last seen on March 9 after leaving Langford Lanes bowling alley around 9 p.m.

His body was recovered from the lake around 5 p.m. on Sunday after it was discovered by a paddle boarder, police said.

Although there were no obvious signs of foul play, investigators continue to work alongside the B.C. Coroners Service to determine what caused Joshua Bennett’s death, said West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar.

The discovery follows an extensive search effort for Bennett by police as well as concerned family members and friends.

Bennett’s family had posted a $10,000 reward for information that helped to find him.