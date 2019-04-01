‘Why would I resign?’: Wilson-Raybould not backing down on SNC-Lavalin scandal

Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould is not backing down, hinting that if Liberal caucus members want her gone, they will have to do it themselves.

Wilson-Raybould spoke briefly with Global News on her way into question period on Monday, where the Opposition hammered the government over the allegations of attempted political interference at the heart of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, which has engulfed it for more than two months.

Wilson-Raybould’s Liberal caucus colleagues are gearing up for an expected debate this week on casting her out of their midst for sounding alarm bells about what she called “inappropriate” pressure allegedly applied by top government officials to get her to intervene in the SNC-Lavalin court case and cut the company a deal to avoid trial.

The former attorney general offered a short and simple response when asked if she would step down in light of those accusations from her colleagues.

“Why would I resign?” she said.

“I’m just doing the best job I can.”

SNC-Lavalin faces corruption and fraud charges for allegedly bribing Libyan officials to get contracts.

If convicted, the Montreal firm could face a decade-long ban on bidding for lucrative government contracts.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau initially called a Globe and Mail report that officials were pressuring Wilson-Raybould “false” but later changed his tune to insist there was nothing wrong with officials raising the issue of potential job losses at the firm if it were prosecuted with her.

Wilson-Raybould has said she believes the reason she was removed from the attorney general role in a January 2019 shuffle was because she refused to intervene in the decision of the director of public prosecutions not to offer the company a brand new tool that would let it avoid a criminal trial.

That tool, known as a remediation agreement, was created by the Liberals last year after heavy lobbying from SNC-Lavalin.

Wilson-Raybould testified before the House of Commons justice committee last month that she expressed concerns that the pressure on her was inappropriate and that by refusing, she was trying to protect the government from the perception of political interference which would emerge if it intervened in the court case.

After hearing from witnesses who disputed her description of events, the Liberal-dominated committee shut down its limited probe into the matter.

In response, Wilson-Raybould tabled a submission of texts, emails and a written statement expanding on the “consistent and sustained effort” at pressure that she had previously testified she experienced.

As well, she also tabled a secretly-recorded phone call with Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick in which she repeatedly told him their conversation and others with top government officials on the matter were not appropriate and were “treading on dangerous grounds.”

That recording corroborated key details of her previous testimony, which had corroborated the original media report.

