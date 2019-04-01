Delivery woman assaulted on the job by man who was ‘screaming incoherently’

Police have made an arrest in the downtown assault of a newspaper carrier early Saturday morning.

The victim, a 45-year-old woman, told police she was delivering papers in the area when she was approached by a man screaming incoherently.

She said he tried to get into her vehicle and punched her multiple times, searching her pockets and demanding car keys.

The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Liam John Freeman, 18, faces charges of robbery and uttering threats. He has been detained at the Remand Centre.

