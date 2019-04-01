Overnight parking bans lifted in Kitchener and Cambridge
Rejoice citizens of Cambridge and Kitchener!
The overnight parking ban has now been lifted, allowing cars to park on city streets overnight once again without being fined.
READ MORE: Overnight parking ban in Kitchener begins Saturday morning
From Dec. 1 until March 31, in the city of Kitchener, vehicles are prohibited from parking on city streets from 2:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.
This is designed to help city staff find an easier path to keep streets clear in cases of inclement weather.
The Cambridge law runs from Jan. 1 until March 31.
If the region were to be hit with a freak April snowstorm, the cities could still call a snow event which would place a ban on street parking for a 24-hour period of time to help city staff with snow removal.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.