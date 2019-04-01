Canada
April 1, 2019 1:28 pm

Overnight parking bans lifted in Kitchener and Cambridge

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

The overnight parking ban has now been lifted for Kitchener and Cambridge.

Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A A

Rejoice citizens of Cambridge and Kitchener!

The overnight parking ban has now been lifted, allowing cars to park on city streets overnight once again without being fined.

READ MORE: Overnight parking ban in Kitchener begins Saturday morning

From Dec. 1 until March 31, in the city of Kitchener, vehicles are prohibited from parking on city streets from 2:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.

This is designed to help city staff find an easier path to keep streets clear in cases of inclement weather.

The Cambridge law runs from Jan. 1 until March 31.

If the region were to be hit with a freak April snowstorm, the cities could still call a snow event which would place a ban on street parking for a 24-hour period of time to help city staff with snow removal.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge
Cambridge overnight parking
Cambridge winter parking
Kitchener
Kitchener overnight parking
Kitchener overnight parking ban
Kitchener overnight parking rules
Kitchener overnight parking winter
Kitchener overnight parking winter ban
Kitchener overnight parking winter bylaw
Kitchener parking
Kitchener winter parking

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.