Halton police arrest Hamilton man in connection with series of allegedly violent, Home Depot thefts

A 46-year-old Hamilton man is facing 14 charges in connection with several alleged thefts in the Halton region.

Police say the spree dates back to January with Home Depot locations in Oakville and Burlington the primary targets.

Investigators say high-end items were taken, including power tools and barbecues.

In one instance, police say a store employee had a knife pulled on him while trying to intervene.

Fabian Peretin was arrested Sunday and is being held pending a bail hearing.

He has been charged with robbery with violence, uttering threats, dangerous driving, resisting arrest, assaulting police, four counts of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, obstructing police, failure to comply with recognizance and two counts of breach of probation.

Anyone who may have additional information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Det. Const. Samantha Coysh of the Halton Regional Police Service at 905-825-4747 ext. 2245.