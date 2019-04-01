Canadian autism group calls on federal government for national strategy

To kick-off autism month in Canada, the Canadian Autism Spectrum Disorders Alliance (CASDA) is set to release a blueprint for a national strategy for autism spectrum disorders (ASD) Monday morning in Ottawa.

According to a news release, the CASDA is calling on the federal government to lead a “coordinated approach” to address the complex issues pertaining to autism.

The strategy will work to ensure all Canadians with autism and their families and caregivers have full and equitable access to the resources they need.

According to the CASDA, the strategy will focus on three main components:

more federal leadership to facilitate pan-Canadian collaboration that is coordinated and comprehensive with participation from provinces, territories, and federal governments

immediate federal action in areas of jurisdictional responsibility, including access and affordability, housing, sharing of information, employment and research

an integrated cross-departmental federal government approach

According to the CASDA, in advance of the federal election, the alliance will be advocating for the strategy to be developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Canadians with ASD and their families as well as experts.

“There is no question that we have seen some important progress in recent years that we would like to see maintained, but the Canadian autism community needs more,” said CASDA chair, Cynthia Carroll. “Hundreds of thousands of Canadians are on the Autism Spectrum, and the lack of understanding, supports and resources impacts communities and hinders individuals from reaching their full potential.

“We need a truly national approach, a strategy that puts Autistic Canadians and their families at the centre,” she said. “We have a blueprint for a National ASD Strategy that can and will get us moving to do just that.”