Kingston’s first legal cannabis store opens on April 1

A crowd of people rushed into Kingston’s first legal recreational cannabis shop when its doors officially opened on Monday morning.

April 1 was the day set by the provincial government to allow brick-and-mortar cannabis shops to open in Ontario, and Spiritleaf, a branch of a larger cannabis company based out of Alberta, was able to meet the province’s deadline.

READ MORE: Ontario cannabis stores open Monday, but not all ready to go

Waiting for the crowd of people outside Spiritleaf on Princess Street on Monday morning was a little entertainment, coffee, a red velvet rope and a red ribbon-cutting with the town crier Chris Whyman.

Kingstonians gearing up for the grand opening of @SpiritleafCA, the city’s first legal cannabis store. There are line ups, a musician entertaining the crowd, the town crier is also here as we wait for the ribbon cutting at 9. More updates through out the day on @CKWS_TV. #ygk pic.twitter.com/Q6KqfKDgI1 — Sharmeen Somani (@SharmeenSomani) April 1, 2019

There is another cannabis store set to open in Kingston, Fire and Flower — a business also run out of Alberta — but that shop, located downtown on Brock Street, has an opening date of April 5.

Kingstonians were waiting in line since 7:30 am to enter @SpiritleafCA and the wait is finally over! @CKWS_TV #ygk pic.twitter.com/PahZkfDmJ4 — Sharmeen Somani (@SharmeenSomani) April 1, 2019

According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) just 10 stores have been approved to open in Ontario on April 1. However, operators will determine on their own when they will open.

But opening late could come at a price.

When the store operators were chosen by a lottery system late last year, each of the 25 winners had to put up a $50,000 line of credit.

READ MORE: Kingston business owner prepares to launch city’s first cannabis store

According to the AGCO, if the stores did not open by April 1, $12,500 of that line of credit could be withdrawn.

The same amount could be withdrawn if the licensees are not open by April 15, while the rest of the line of credit could be withdrawn if the stores are not open by the end of April.

Fire and Flower did not answer when asked if they had to pay the late penalty fee.

More information to come.

— With files from The Canadian Press