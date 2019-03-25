Kingston business owner prepares to launch city’s first cannabis store

The finishing touches are being put on one of Ontario’s first legal pot shops in the heart of downtown Kingston.

Spiritleaf is set to open its doors to the public on April 1, a day that could not come fast enough for store owner Daniel Telio.

“This has been a hectic process, but I’m excited to see it all come together,” he said.

In January, Telio was one of five cannabis lottery winners in the east region, according to the AGCO’s official results.

After receiving the licence, Telio quickly teamed up with Calgary-based cannabis company Spiritleaf. The two parties agreed that the design of the store should be modern and sleek rather than reminiscent of a stereotypical pot shop with cannabis leaves littered throughout.

“We used a company from the United States that designs stores for Coach and other high-end retail stores to elevate the look and feel of the dispensary to eliminate the stigma,” said Courtney Richer, franchise relations manager for Spiritleaf.

According to general contractor Dean Parks, the project has faced a few challenges because Spiritleaf Kingston is located inside the historic Smith Robinson Building.

“Because this building was constructed in 1841, we have had to be very careful when drilling and setting up the camera system,” said Parks.

However, these challenges were embraced by Telio, who told Global News that the building was the perfect spot for his store because it mixes the past with the future.

“At one time, this building was filled with employees making buggies and pianos, and now, it’s selling marijuana,” said Telio.

Spiritleaf Kingston is located on the corner of Princess and Ontario streets.