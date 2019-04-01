Ontario cannabis stores set to open Monday, but not all ready to go

TORONTO – Ontario’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis stores are set to open today, but it’s unclear just how many will be ready to serve customers.

The Progressive Conservative government had planned to have 25 stores across the province launch today, but some are still working through a lengthy approval process.

Recreational cannabis has so far only been available for purchase legally in Ontario through a government-run website.

The Tory government had initially said there would be no cap on the number of retail shops after pot was legalized.

In December, citing national supply issues, the government said it was issuing licences to just 25 stores that operators could apply to open April 1.

Stores that fail to open today face escalating penalties, but the government has said it won’t rush the vetting process.