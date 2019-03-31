Crime
March 31, 2019 11:25 am
Updated: March 31, 2019 11:28 am

Man facing charges in crash that set cows loose on Highway 401 in Mississauga

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE (Mar. 30): Cows were roaming around on Highway 401 in Mississauga early Saturday after a cattle carrier crash.

A A

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Provincial police say a man is being charged after a crash left cows roaming on Highway 401 in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says a cattle carrier hit a cement barrier at about 11:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Cows turned loose on Highway 401 in Mississauga after crash involving cattle carrier

Twelve other cows were killed.

Schmidt says the 36-year-old driver was slightly hurt.

The man has been charged with careless driving.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
401
cows on highway
Cows on the 401
highway 401
highway 401 cows
Man charged careless driving
Mississauga
Mississauga cows
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Peel Paramedics

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.