Man facing charges in crash that set cows loose on Highway 401 in Mississauga
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Provincial police say a man is being charged after a crash left cows roaming on Highway 401 in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says a cattle carrier hit a cement barrier at about 11:30 p.m.
Twelve other cows were killed.
Schmidt says the 36-year-old driver was slightly hurt.
The man has been charged with careless driving.
