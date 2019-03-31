Krisztian Nemeth scores 3 goals, Sporting KC routs Montreal Impact 7-1

Krisztian Nemeth became the first Hungarian player to score three goals in an MLS game and Johnny Russell scored twice in Sporting Kansas City’s 7-1 victory over the Montreal Impact on Saturday.

Russell, Nemeth and Felipe Gutierrez each scored in the first half. Russell curled a loose ball into the far corner from the top of the 18-yard box in the 10th minute, Nemeth had a sliding finish off a breakaway opportunity in the 43rd and Gutierrez redirected a cross for his first goal of the season in stoppage time.

Russell scored again in the 50th, cutting back his defender and rolling it inside the far post. Nemeth made it 5-0 in the 68th and 7-0 in the 84th. Sixteen-year-old Gianluca Busio also scored for Sporting KC (2-1-1).

Saphir Taider scored a late goal for Montreal (2-2-0).