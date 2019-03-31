Traffic
March 31, 2019 10:16 am

Crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga leaves one dead, five injured

By Web Writer  Global News

Peel Regional Paramedics respond to a fatal collision involving seven patients on highway 403 in Mississauga.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Peel Regional Paramedics say one person is dead and five others were taken to a hospital in serious condition following a crash in Mississauga on Sunday morning.

Paramedics said they were called to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Highway 403 around 6:15 a.m.

READ MORE: Cows turned loose on Highway 401 in Mississauga after crash involving cattle carrier

EMS said there were seven patients, one of which was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Emergency crews responding to multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401

One person reportedly refused to be transported to hospital.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fatal highway collision
Fatal Mississauga crash
highway 403
highway 403 crash
Highway 403 fatal crash
Mississauga crash
Peel Paramedics
Peel Regional Paramedics

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.