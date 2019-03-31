Crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga leaves one dead, five injured

Peel Regional Paramedics say one person is dead and five others were taken to a hospital in serious condition following a crash in Mississauga on Sunday morning.

Paramedics said they were called to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Highway 403 around 6:15 a.m.

EMS said there were seven patients, one of which was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

One person reportedly refused to be transported to hospital.