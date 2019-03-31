Police arrest man suspected in bank robberies in Hamilton and Burlington

A Toronto man has been arrested in connection with two bank robberies in Hamilton and Burlington last year.

Halton Regional Police say the man was a suspect in a robbery at the Scotiabank on Fennell Avenue in Hamilton in May 2018, as well as a second robbery that happened in July 2018 at the TD Bank on Guelph Line in Burlington.

In both incidents, the suspect took an unspecified amount of cash before fleeing.

On Saturday, police issued an update, saying they had arrested and charged Scott King, 50, of Toronto.

He’s been released and is due to appear in court in April.