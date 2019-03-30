Cows turned loose on Highway 401 in Mississauga after crash involving cattle carrier
A herd of cows was turned loose following a collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga early Saturday morning.
The cows found themselves on the highway following a collision that involved a cattle carrier, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted.
The collision forced the closure of the highway’s westbound lanes at Hurontario Street.
The incident also had social media lighting up with imagery of cows on the road.
The Peel Paramedics tweeted that a patient was treated for moderate injuries in the same area where the OPP said the collision happened.
