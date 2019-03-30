Cows turned loose on Highway 401 in Mississauga after crash involving cattle carrier

A herd of cows was turned loose following a collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga early Saturday morning.

The cows found themselves on the highway following a collision that involved a cattle carrier, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted.

#hwy401 westbound Express lanes closed at Hurontario St for collision involving a caddle carrier. Cows loose on Hwy401 in Mississauga. #Mississauga #Collision #HeavyRescue401 #CowsLooseOnTheHighway pic.twitter.com/A6Ol6SCbqx — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) March 30, 2019

The collision forced the closure of the highway’s westbound lanes at Hurontario Street.

The incident also had social media lighting up with imagery of cows on the road.

The Peel Paramedics tweeted that a patient was treated for moderate injuries in the same area where the OPP said the collision happened.

Paramedics treat and transport a patient with moderate injuries from a collision on the 401 WB Core east of Hurontario. Please avoid the area. @Peel_Paramedics @OPSEU277 @OPP_GTATraffic @IAFF1212 pic.twitter.com/a2HumiqBVA — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) March 30, 2019