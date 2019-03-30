Canada
March 30, 2019 2:10 am
Updated: March 30, 2019 2:12 am

Vancouver Police searching for missing elderly man with dementia

By Network news anchor  CKNW
Vancouver Police
A A

Vancouver Police are asking for the public’s help to find 96-year-old Trevor Kavanagh, who was last seen early Friday evening near Vancouver General Hospital.

Mr. Kavanagh left VGH at around 4:45 p.m. and was last seen walking near West Broadway and Laurel Street.

He has dementia and requires medication.

Mr. Kavanagh is white,  5’2” tall, has a slim build, and balding white hair. He is believed to be wearing a brown sweater and black pants. He uses a cane and has a hearing aid hanging around his neck.

Anyone who sees Trevor Kavanagh is asked to call 9-1-1 and stay with him until first responders arrive.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dementia
missing elderly man
Trevor Kavanagh
vancouver police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.