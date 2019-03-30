Vancouver Police searching for missing elderly man with dementia
Vancouver Police are asking for the public’s help to find 96-year-old Trevor Kavanagh, who was last seen early Friday evening near Vancouver General Hospital.
Mr. Kavanagh left VGH at around 4:45 p.m. and was last seen walking near West Broadway and Laurel Street.
He has dementia and requires medication.
Mr. Kavanagh is white, 5’2” tall, has a slim build, and balding white hair. He is believed to be wearing a brown sweater and black pants. He uses a cane and has a hearing aid hanging around his neck.
Anyone who sees Trevor Kavanagh is asked to call 9-1-1 and stay with him until first responders arrive.
