Recipe: Wakame-poached cod

Wakame Butter

Ingredients

– 1/4 lb butter

– 5 g dried wakame

Method

1. Leave the butter out at room temperature for an hour or two.

2. Next re-hydrate the dried wakame in hot water.

3. Set up a cutting board with a damp towel under it to avoid slippage.

4. Once the wakame has been re-hydrated remove from water and place on cutting board.

5. Finely chop the wakame and let cool for a few minutes.





Cabbage

6. Collect a medium sized mixing bowl and add the butter and wakame together. Use a whisk and incorporate thoroughly.

Ingredients

– 1/4 head green cabbage

– 150 ml white wine vinegar

– 50 ml soy

– 1/3 cup sugar

Method

1. Finely chiffonade the cabbage and season well with salt. Let sit for 20 minutes.

2. While you are waiting on the cabbage bring the soy, white wine vinegar and sugar to a boil.

3. Once boiled pour over the cabbage and let steep for 20 minutes.

4. Remove from liquid and let it dry before you sauté it later

Mussels

Ingredients

– 1 lb Mussels

– 1 cup white wine

– 1 jumbo onion

– 1/2 head fennel

Method

1. Heat a heavy bottomed pot with a lid. While the pot is heating debeard all of the mussels and roughly chop the onion and fennel.

2. Once the pot is hot, add mussels, fennel and onion. Cover with lid for 30 seconds. Then add the white wine and immediately cover again. Steam the mussels and occasionally give to pot a good shake.

3. Once the mussels have opened place in a colander that has a bowl under it to catch the mussel stock.

4. Let mussels cool slightly then remove from shells and place in fridge until you are ready to use.

5. Collect the mussel stock from under the colander and pass it through a fine strainer into a sauce pot.

Wild Garlic or Garlic Velouté

Ingredients

– 8 oz Wild Garlic or 10 cloves peeled garlic

– 1 large handful spinach

– 100 ml of heavy whipping cream

Method

1. Place the sauce pot with the mussel stock onto the stove top. Bring to a simmer.

2. Chop your wild garlic or in most cases the peeled garlic. Add to the pot and simmer for 5 minutes.

3. Remove from heat and place in a blender. Add your large handful of spinach and blend thoroughly. The spinach will help your stock stay green.

4. Pass your stock once again through a fine strainer into another pot.

5. Whip your cream until you it holds a peak.

6. Bring your mussel stock to a boil and add one large tablespoon of the whipped cream.

Cod

Ingredients

– 5 oz of cod (make sure to purchase from a high-quality fish monger)

Method

1. Collect your wakame butter, a thick ziploc bag and your fish.

2. Season your fish well with salt and place in the ziploc bag with a tablespoon of the wakame butter. Fully seal the bag and make sure to get rid of any excess air.

3. Bring a pot of water to a slow simmer on your stove top. Place the bag of cod into the simmering water and cook until done. This will vary depending on how hot your water is. You can check the doneness of your fish by sliding a cake tester into the thickest part. If you get no resistance your fish is cooked thoroughly.

To serve

1. Bring the velouté to a boil and add the mussels back into it to warm them.

2. Sauté the cabbage heavily making sure to char it.

3. Pour the velouté and your mussels into your serving bowl. Next the cabbage.

4. Remove the Cod from the bag, season it with some finishing salt and place gently on top of the cabbage using a fish spatula.

