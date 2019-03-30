New Canadian military Cyclone helicopter lands in Kingston

The CH-148 Cyclone helicopter is one of the newest additions to the Canadian military.

The helicopters were purchased to replace Canada’s aging fleet of Sea Kings. One touched down at the Kingston airport Friday on its way to Trenton for the weekend.

Pilot Capt. Shane Amirault says the Cyclone is going to be part of a military-style job fair.

“They’re bringing aircraft from all different Canadian air forces’ fleets to show them what we have and give them some motivation.”

The Cyclones are versatile aircraft that can be used for search and rescue as well as hauling cargo and passengers.

The Cyclone’s main use is hunting submarines, says Amirault.

“On the frigates, we deploy off of them and we essentially do whatever they need us to do, so again we extend the range we can find submarines.”

Amirault and his crew are stationed at Shearwater near Halifax, where the helicopters were first deployed about a year ago.

The Cyclones have been a regular part of Canada’s contribution to NATO’s Operation Reassurance in Latvia