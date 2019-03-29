BC Ferries cancels sailings due to gearbox problem on Queen of Cowichan

BC Ferries cancelled two sailings between Nanaimo and Horseshoe Bay on Friday due to a mechanical issue with the Queen of Cowichan.

The Crown corporation said the vessel suffered a gearbox problem, but that engineers had the necessary parts on board to conduct repairs.

The 6:15 a.m. sailing from Nanaimo and the 8:25 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay were both scrapped.

BC Ferries apologized to passengers affected by the cancellations and said the vessel would be back in service for a 10:40 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay in Nanaimo.

The cancellations come two days after the Queen of Surrey crashed into the Langdale ferry dock, stranding passengers for hours.

That vessel has been taken out of service indefinitely for repairs.