Queen of Surrey will be out of service ‘indefinitely’ after dock crash: B.C. Ferries

The B.C. ferry that crashed into the dock at Langdale on the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday will be out of service “indefinitely” while repairs are made, the company said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Deborah Marshall says an engineering team is working on a repair plan to take care of the damage done to the Queen of Surrey’s hull and rudder.

She added that service has returned to normal after dispatching the Queen of Coquitlam to take over the route between Langdale and Horseshoe Bay.

Meanwhile, B.C. Ferries will delay a planned refit for the Coastal Celebration in order to bring it into service from the mainland to Swartz Bay, replacing the Queen of Coquitlam’s regular route.

“We had to put a pause on the Coastal Celebration’s refit so once we revise our plans, we can finish that refit on the Celebration and also make repairs to the [Queen of] Surrey,” Marshall said, adding passengers shouldn’t experience any more delays.

The Queen of Surrey was loaded with nearly 300 passengers and 125 vehicles when it made what Transportation Minister Claire Trevena called a “hard landing” Tuesday morning.

No one was hurt and no vehicles were damaged, but passengers were stuck on the ferry for nearly 10 hours before being allowed to disembark.

One passenger told Global News free food was provided to everyone trapped on the vessel, and the staff were pleasant despite what she called a lack of communication.

A tugboat was brought in to free the vessel from the berthing structure at the Langley terminal, and a water taxi was put in place for foot passengers between Horseshoe Bay and the Sunshine Coast.

Evening service was provided by the Queen of Cowichan.

The Ministry of Environment said Tuesday it was working with the coast guard to determine if there was any environmental damage, but none was reported by B.C. Ferries.

—With files from Jon Azpiri and the Canadian Press