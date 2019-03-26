BC Ferries
March 26, 2019 12:31 pm
Updated: March 26, 2019 12:52 pm

BC Ferries vessel strikes dock at Langdale terminal

A BC Ferry struck a berthing structure upon its arrival into the Landale ferry terminal on the Sunshine Coast. Doris Maria Bregolisse is on the scene and has more information.

A BC Ferries vessel struck a berthing structure at the Langdale terminal on Tuesday morning.

The Queen of Surrey was approaching the terminal when it came to an abrupt stop, according to a witness at the scene.

A passenger said an announcement made over a loudspeaker said the ferry struck a piece of equipment in the water.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deb Marshall said the ferry came into contact with the berthing structure and is currently stuck on a pontoon.

Marshall said there were no injuries.

Hundreds of passengers remain on the Queen of Surrey, which was scheduled to arrive at the Langdale terminal at 8:10 a.m.

BC Ferries said delays are expected at Horseshoe Bay after the Queen of Surrey experienced a “docking issue.”

More to come…

— With files from Doris Bregolisse

