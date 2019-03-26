BC Ferries vessel strikes dock at Langdale terminal

A BC Ferries vessel struck a berthing structure at the Langdale terminal on Tuesday morning.

The Queen of Surrey was approaching the terminal when it came to an abrupt stop, according to a witness at the scene.

A @BCFerries vessel has struck a barge at the Langdale terminal. It is not going anywhere fast now #delay pic.twitter.com/qfDdugjgBE — Doris Bregolisse (@Global_Doris) March 26, 2019

A passenger said an announcement made over a loudspeaker said the ferry struck a piece of equipment in the water.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deb Marshall said the ferry came into contact with the berthing structure and is currently stuck on a pontoon.

Marshall said there were no injuries.

Hundreds of passengers remain on the Queen of Surrey, which was scheduled to arrive at the Langdale terminal at 8:10 a.m.

BC Ferries said delays are expected at Horseshoe Bay after the Queen of Surrey experienced a “docking issue.”

More to come…

— With files from Doris Bregolisse