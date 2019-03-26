BC Ferries vessel strikes dock at Langdale terminal
A BC Ferries vessel struck a berthing structure at the Langdale terminal on Tuesday morning.
The Queen of Surrey was approaching the terminal when it came to an abrupt stop, according to a witness at the scene.
A passenger said an announcement made over a loudspeaker said the ferry struck a piece of equipment in the water.
BC Ferries spokesperson Deb Marshall said the ferry came into contact with the berthing structure and is currently stuck on a pontoon.
Marshall said there were no injuries.
Hundreds of passengers remain on the Queen of Surrey, which was scheduled to arrive at the Langdale terminal at 8:10 a.m.
BC Ferries said delays are expected at Horseshoe Bay after the Queen of Surrey experienced a “docking issue.”
More to come…
— With files from Doris Bregolisse
