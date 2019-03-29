Peterborough man accused of identity fraud, theft

A Peterborough man arrested on a warrant Thursday is facing several additional charges including possession of stolen property and identity fraud following an investigation.

Phillip Robert Simpson, 37, of no fixed address, was wanted on several outstanding warrants by the Peterborough Police Service.

Around 8:50 a.m., officers located him in the area of Rubidge and King streets. It’s alleged he provided officers with a false ID.

He was arrested and according to police, was discovered to be in possession of stolen car keys, a large quantity of gift cards and a credit card which was allegedly used at a convenience store.

He was additionally charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice (identity fraud); use of a credit card; failure to comply with a probation order and failure to comply with the conditions of an undertaking.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on March 28.