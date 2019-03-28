Highway 7 between Guelph and Kitchener to be repaved in 2019

Those commuting between Guelph and Kitchener should expect some delays as there is planned construction on a major connector route this year.

The stretch of Highway 7 between Guelph and Kitchener is earmarked to be paved over, according to MTO spokesperson Kersondra Hickey.

There was no timeline as to when work will begin but Hickey says it is expected to be completed in 2019.

There are also going to be lighting installed at the Highway 7/8 Trussler Road interchange. Work on that project is expected to get underway by the end of the year, according to Hickey.

She says the Highway 7 expansion project which has been in the works since 2015 remains under review.