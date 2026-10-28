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Politics

‘Local Governance 101’ Okanagan community’s first-ever council trains ahead of inaugural meeting

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted October 28, 2026 9:44 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Okanagan Falls elects first-ever mayor and council'
Okanagan Falls elects first-ever mayor and council
Residents in the District of Okanagan Falls voting in their first-ever mayor and council. This after a referendum vote took place back in 2025 and the area was incorporated as a municipality. Klaudia Van Emmerik has the details.
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Okanagan Falls’ first-ever municipal council is learning the ropes ahead of its inaugural meeting as the South Okanagan community prepares to take control of its own affairs.

Mayor-elect Matt Taylor, a former regional director with four years of experience, is helping guide the community’s four newly elected councillors through multi-day training sessions focused on the responsibilities of local government.

“Yeah, it’s local governance 101,” Taylor said.

Taylor said bringing local government to Okanagan Falls was one of the reasons he ran for mayor.

“That’s one of the things I wanted to bring to the community, and one of my reasons for running,” he said.

With incorporation comes a new set of responsibilities for the community of approximately 2,700 people.

Nearly 20 services previously delivered by the regional district, including fire protection, parks, water and sewer, are expected to transfer to the new municipality over time.

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Taylor said the new council will need to ensure those services are delivered effectively while establishing the administrative and financial foundations of the municipality.

“We’ve got to operate services, and every municipality has to do that, and we’ve got to do that, and we’ve got to do it just as well as everybody else does,” Taylor said.

The municipality will also need to hire staff, about a dozen of them, and establish a financial plan.

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“We’ve got to adopt a budget. The province says every municipality has to have a budget. So, boom! Right away, we’ve got to adopt a budget,” Taylor said.

The move toward municipal government comes after a challenging period for Okanagan Falls.

The closure of the Weyerhaeuser sawmill in 2007 dealt a significant blow to the local economy.

In 2019, the community also lost its only grocery store.

A grocery store eventually reopened, but its owners say continued growth will be important to supporting local businesses and creating economic stability.

Kyle Belich, of Belich’s AG Foods, said the community needs to build on its momentum after several years of economic uncertainty.

“We need this momentum. The last five years have been a roller coaster with the economy, with the uncertainty around here,” Belich said.

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He hopes the new council will help create conditions for growth.

“I hope they start to pave the way to start to have some growth here. It’s so important. It’s so essential,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Community heated over Okanagan Falls incorporation'
Community heated over Okanagan Falls incorporation

The desire for growth is also being echoed by residents, many of whom want to see Okanagan Falls thrive while maintaining its small-town feel.

“I just want to see more homes for young people. I would like to see it expand a little bit,” said Okanagan resident Barb Mulrooney.

Another resident expressed hope that incorporation could help move the community forward.

“Progress, I would think, and maybe the town will grow a bit,” said Okanagan resident Steve Zanatta.

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For the new council, balancing those expectations with the practical demands of running a municipality will be a key challenge as Okanagan Falls enters a new chapter.

The council is expected to hold its inaugural meeting on November 6, marking the next step in the community’s transition to local municipal government.

Click to play video: 'Lumby residents heading back to the polls'
Lumby residents heading back to the polls

 

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