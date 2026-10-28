B.C. soldier burned in CFB Wainwright fire remains in Edmonton ICU

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The family of Pte. Trevor Flegel says he is still in hospital more than 10 days after the deadly fire at CFB Wainwright.

Pte. Flegel suffered severe burns to half of his body. The 26-year-old has been in the military since 2024, having enlisted “to challenge himself physically and mentally, discover what he was capable of, and experience life beyond his small hometown of Kitimat, BC,” his family said in a statement.

They describe him as quiet, independent, strong-willed and determined, adding: “Trevor approaches life on his own terms. His time in the military challenged him in ways he’d never experienced before, helped him grow as a person, while creating lifelong friendships with his military brothers.”

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Outside of work, Pte. Flegel loves riding dirt bikes and being outdoors.

His family says his burns mean he has a long road to recovery ahead. As a result, they have started a GoFundMe campaign.

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“We are incredibly grateful for all the love and support our family has received from our friends, community and people across Canada. We’re also deeply thankful for the incredible medical team caring for Trevor and the compassion they’ve shown our family.”