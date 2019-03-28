Trump says some ‘very innocent people’ targeted in Mueller investigation

U.S. President Donald Trump says some “very innocent people” were grilled in Robert Mueller‘s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“They spent more than $30 million, hundreds of interviews of people, in some cases very innocent people that were put through the ringer,” he said of the investigation in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday.

“Millions of document pages, millions and millions of document pages, and after that there was no collusion, there was no obstruction.”

Trump’s comments come days after the first person charged in the investigation, ex-campaign aide George Papadopoulos, applied for a pardon.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr released a four-page summary of special counsel Mueller’s findings on Sunday. He said Mueller found there was no collusion with the Russian government during the campaign, but did not make a determination on whether Trump committed obstruction of justice.

Key members of Trump’s circle, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner and former strategist Steve Bannon, were interviewed during the two-year probe.

Over the course of the investigation, 34 people were charged, including the president’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort; his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn and three Russian companies.

