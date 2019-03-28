Muskoka Lakes Township man charged with child pornography offences

A man from Muskoka Lakes Township has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, police say.

Ontario Provincial police say following a lengthy investigation, on Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the town of MacTier.

Police say 51-year-old Dennis James Gardner from Muskoka Lakes Township was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making available child pornography.

Officers say two electronic devices were seized for further examination.

According to police, Gardner is scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge on April 9.