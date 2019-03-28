Alberta election panel discusses issues facing province’s oil and gas industry

WATCH ABOVE: Ahead of Alberta’s 2019 provincial election, Dallas Flexhaug sat down with a panel of experts to discuss issues facing the province’s oil and gas industry.

Canadian Energy Pipeline Association (CEPA) President and CEO Chris Bloomer, associate professor of economics from the University of Calgary Trevor Tombe, Jennifer Winter from the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy and journalist Jen Gerson talk about pipelines, the carbon tax, diversification and everything in between.