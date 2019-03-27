Man goes on racist rant, threatens to call immigration over Spanish words on taco restaurant menu

A man in California launched into a racist tirade and threatened to call U.S. immigration officials after the customer couldn’t understand a Spanish phrase on the Mexican restaurant menu.

A customer walked into Palapas Tacos in Anaheim on Monday and attempted to order fish tacos. But, as CBS points out, a sign outside the taco joint advertised the special as “Especial de Viernes,” meaning “Friday special” in English.

Security footage captured the customer yelling at the cashier and other waiting customers about the use of Spanish and his confusion over the special offer.

“It says it in Mexican. We’re not in Mexico. We’re in America. Not Spanish,” the man said.

According to CBS, the cashier pointed to the sign on the inside of the restaurant that states in English the fish tacos are a Friday special at the advertised price.

“I’m an American, I don’t do Spanish,” the man said.

The owner of the restaurant told the news station that the cashier was left “really shaken” by the situation.

“She was scared. He got in and he was in a bad mood,” Juan Del Rio said. “He was acting aggressive. He was, like, not having a good day.”

Del Rio grabbed his cellphone and followed the customer out to his car, and that’s when the man threatened to call immigration.

“I’m going to call immigration,” the man yells from his car.

“For what?” Del Rio asked.

“For you, because you’re not legal,” he said.

As of this writing, it’s unclear if the man got his fish tacos in the end or if he received any reprimand for his public rant.