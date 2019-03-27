Rollover along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

An apparent hit-and-run along Harvey Avenue on Wednesday resulted in a car being flipped on its roof.

According to witnesses, a northbound car was turning left from Harvey onto Gordon when it was struck by a black truck, which then sped away.

Witnesses say the driver of the flipped car was able to crawl out of his vehicle before paramedics arrived.

More as this develops.