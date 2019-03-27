Rollover along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

An apparent hit-and-run along Harvey Avenue on Wednesday resulted in a car being flipped on its roof.
According to witnesses, a northbound car was turning left from Harvey onto Gordon when it was struck by a black truck, which then sped away.
READ MORE: ‘Somebody hit my brother’: Family speaks out after Brampton hit-and-run severely injures 21-year-old man
Witnesses say the driver of the flipped car was able to crawl out of his vehicle before paramedics arrived.
More as this develops.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.