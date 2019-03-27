Traffic
March 27, 2019 3:18 pm

Rollover along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

By Online Journalist  Global News

Emergency crews attend a car on its roof along Harvey Avenue after what witnesses say was a hit-and-run accident on Wednesday.

An apparent hit-and-run along Harvey Avenue on Wednesday resulted in a car being flipped on its roof.

According to witnesses, a northbound car was turning left from Harvey onto Gordon when it was struck by a black truck, which then sped away.

Another view of the car that was flipped on its roof.

Witnesses say the driver of the flipped car was able to crawl out of his vehicle before paramedics arrived.

More as this develops.
