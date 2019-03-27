Handgun seized, 5th suspect wanted in London jewelry store robbery: police

London police say a semi-automatic handgun has been seized and dozens of additional charges have been laid against four people already charged in connection with a March 19 jewelry store robbery.

Police also say they are seeking a fifth suspect in the case.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on March 19, police say two masked men entered Gordons Gold Jewelers at 760 Hyde Park Rd. and directed staff to get on the floor. Police say the suspects smashed the display cases with a sledgehammer, took jewelry, and fled in a waiting vehicle.

Two days later, police announced that two London men, 34 and 30, and two men of no fixed address, 29 and 25, had been jointly charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

On Wednesday, police announced additional charges against the four men charged last week, most of which are weapons-related.

Police also say they are looking for Charmaine Jacobs, 27, of London, on eight weapons-related counts.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them.