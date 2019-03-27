Politics
March 27, 2019 12:42 pm
Updated: March 27, 2019 12:45 pm

Plan to cut U.S. Special Olympics funding prompts strong backlash

By Staff The Associated Press

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos participates in an interagency working group to discuss youth programs hosted by U.S. first lady Melania Trump that line up with Melania Trump's Be Best campaign in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2019.

REUTERS/Leah Millis
A A

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is facing sharp pushback over a proposal to cut federal funding to the Special Olympics.

Story continues below

Celebrities, politicians and activists have taken to social media to rebuke DeVos for her plan to cut funding for the group as part of $7 billion in reductions in 2020. The organization received $17.6 million from the Education Department this year, but DeVos says it should be supported through philanthropy.

READ MORE: U.S. Education Dept. mulls letting states use federal funds to buy guns for schools

House Democrats grilled DeVos in a budget hearing Tuesday, with Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., calling the cut “appalling.”

Others calling on DeVos to rethink the decision include former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, and Julie Foudy, former captain of the U.S. women’s soccer team.

A department spokeswoman says DeVos supports the organization and has donated to it in the past.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Betsy DeVos
betsy devos special olympics
Donald Trump
Special Olympics
special olympics backlash
special olympics funding
U.S. politics
US education secretary

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.