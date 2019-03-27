Plan to cut U.S. Special Olympics funding prompts strong backlash

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is facing sharp pushback over a proposal to cut federal funding to the Special Olympics.

Celebrities, politicians and activists have taken to social media to rebuke DeVos for her plan to cut funding for the group as part of $7 billion in reductions in 2020. The organization received $17.6 million from the Education Department this year, but DeVos says it should be supported through philanthropy.

House Democrats grilled DeVos in a budget hearing Tuesday, with Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., calling the cut “appalling.”

Others calling on DeVos to rethink the decision include former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, and Julie Foudy, former captain of the U.S. women’s soccer team.

A department spokeswoman says DeVos supports the organization and has donated to it in the past.

Please read this @BetsyDeVosED. God, you need to only spend .01 minute watching these @SpecialOlympics athletes perform to understand the power of this program. https://t.co/kg5vemPUfu — Julie Foudy (@JulieFoudy) March 26, 2019

The @SpecialOlympics gives people a sense of purpose, respect and confidence. Taking away their funding is a terribly misguided decisionhttps://t.co/7Y6VxyKQW8 pic.twitter.com/z98ELtAaRH — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) March 27, 2019

This is outrageous in every way.

Let’s let our voices be heard.

No cutting @SpecialOlympics. https://t.co/8sAyyyuToY — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 27, 2019