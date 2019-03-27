SaskPower says damaged power lines to blame for Wednesday morning outages

Residents in and around parts of Regina woke up to no power on Wednesday morning.

SaskPower is blaming damaged power lines west of the city for the power outages.

Crews are busy repairing outages in and around Regina this morning. With 2 damaged structures west of the city, it takes more time to restore the power. For outage updates, check our Twitter and Outage Map: https://t.co/bwIA2pl1cC #SkOutage pic.twitter.com/OgEcEOKodD — SaskPower (@SaskPower) March 27, 2019

Neighbourhoods still affected include Albert Park, Coronation Park, Parliament Place, Dieppe, Westhill Park, Cathedral, Riverheights, Whitmore Park, Hillsdale, Lakeridge, Walsh Acres and Argyle Park.

READ MORE: Power restored in Regina, southeast Sask. following widespread outages

Crews are currently working on restoring power, but have no estimated time of return.

SaskPower workers were also dealing with outrages in Regina rural, Grand Coulee, Pense, Odessa, White City, Vibank and Copper Sands, but power has been restored in most of the area.

READ MORE: Frost causing issues for SaskPower

Power has also been restored to the Piapot First Nation and all surrounding area north of Regina along Highway 6 up the valley, who were also without power.

More to come…