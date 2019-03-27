Crime
March 27, 2019 11:49 am

Police seek to identify suspects after home in Orillia reportedly broken into

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are investigating after a home in Orillia was reportedly broken into.

Police are seeking to identify two suspects after a home in Orillia was reportedly broken into.

Orillia OPP say on Feb. 21, officers received a report that a home was reportedly broken into the previous night.

Police say a few items including two purses were stolen.

Officers say the credit cards inside one of the stolen purses were used at several locations around the city.

Police say surveillance photos were obtained from one of the locations where the credit cards were used.

Police are seeking to identify two suspects after stolen credit cards were allegedly used at several stores in Orillia.

Orillia OPP / Provided

Police are seeking to identify two suspects after a break-in and theft was reported at a home in Orillia.

Orillia OPP / Provided

Police are now seeking to identify two suspects in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

