Police seek assistance in locating missing Orillia teen
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Orillia teen.
Ontario Provincial Police say 15-year-old Emma-Lee Bass was last seen in Orillia at around 2 p.m., on Tuesday.
Police have described Bass as a female, around five-feet-five-inches tall with brown-blond hair.
Officers say she was seen wearing a black winter jacket, a red hoodie and checkered pajama pants.
According to police, she may be carrying a burgundy backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122.
