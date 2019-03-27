Police seek assistance in locating missing Orillia teen

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Orillia teen.

Ontario Provincial Police say 15-year-old Emma-Lee Bass was last seen in Orillia at around 2 p.m., on Tuesday.

Police have described Bass as a female, around five-feet-five-inches tall with brown-blond hair.

READ MORE: Man airlifted to hospital after collision in Orillia: OPP

Officers say she was seen wearing a black winter jacket, a red hoodie and checkered pajama pants.

According to police, she may be carrying a burgundy backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122.

MISSING PERSON: #OPP is seeking assistance in locating Emma-Lee Bass 15 yrs. Last seen in the Orillia area. Please see below for more details. ^lw pic.twitter.com/bEKOW4GuwC — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) March 27, 2019