Crime
March 27, 2019 9:51 am

Police seek assistance in locating missing Orillia teen

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say Bass was last seen in the Orillia area at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Orillia teen.

Ontario Provincial Police say 15-year-old Emma-Lee Bass was last seen in Orillia at around 2 p.m., on Tuesday.

Police have described Bass as a female, around five-feet-five-inches tall with brown-blond hair.

Officers say she was seen wearing a black winter jacket, a red hoodie and checkered pajama pants.

According to police, she may be carrying a burgundy backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122.

