Man allegedly pulls knife on building maintenance manager in Kelowna

A building maintenance manager in Kelowna says a man pulled a knife on him at the Invue condominium complex on Springfield Road on Tuesday morning.

The alleged incident happened after Ivan Petrosevic said he received a report of an unknown person who had made his way inside the building.

READ MORE: Police lay charges after man allegedly threatened with knife in Meaford

Petrosevic told Global News that he approached the individual in a stairwell and asked him what he was doing inside the apartment complex. According to Petrosevic, the man said he was looking for someone.

After asking him to leave, Petrosevic claimed the man produced a knife and that he allegedly brandished it in a slashing motion.

WATCH (March 20, 2019): Spectacular video shows machete-wielding clerk fending off knife-wielding suspects in store robbery attempt

Petrosevic said he backed away and told the man he was going to call the police. At this point, Petrosevic alleged that the man produced a crack pipe and threw it at him. Petrosevic said the crack pipe hit him but broke.

Police soon arrived, and the man was apprehended.

READ MORE: Cobourg man accused of assault with a knife

Kelowna RCMP have yet to release any information regarding the man, including if any charges will be laid in the alleged incident.

Fire department personnel were also on the scene, as Petrosevic claimed the man had pulled a fire alarm.