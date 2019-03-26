Crime
March 26, 2019 2:44 pm

Calgary man charged after $50K in drugs seized: police

By Online Reporter  Global News

The Calgary Police Service District 4 General Investigations Unit (GIU) has charged a man with 13 drug- and weapon-related charges following a traffic stop related to the Daylight Initiative where more than $50,000 worth of drugs was seized.

Calgary Police Service
An ongoing police operation targeting Calgary meth dealers has resulted in another $50,000 worth of illegal drugs being seized by officers.

Police said the drugs were discovered during a traffic stop earlier this month, in which one man was taken into custody.

In total, 327 grams of crack cocaine were seized, along with 187 grams of meth, 2.4 grams of fentanyl and over 450 pills suspected to be codeine.

Over $7,000 in cash, a revolver, a machete and brass knucklers were also found.

Vincent Tien Thinh Dinh, 22, is facing over a dozen charges including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a dangerous.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Calgary police launched the Daylight Initiative in December 2018 to address the growth of methamphetamine use in Calgary. Just last week, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) released details on a seizure in the southeast from the operation which they said netted $75,000-worth of drugs.

WATCH BELOW (Jan. 11): Learn more about the Calgary Police Service Daylight Initiative

“We will continue to target drug trafficking to keep our communities safe and as part of our duty to protect our most vulnerable citizens,” Const. Rob MacKenzie said in a Tuesday news release.

