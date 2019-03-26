Police make arrest in motorcycle crash on Portage Avenue that killed Marion Hotel worker Matt Cave

Winnipeg police have arrested a Steinbach man after a motorcyclist was killed during a crash last summer.

Matt Cave was driving his motorcycle on Portage Avenue on June 2 when a van collided with him at the intersection of Home Street.

The driver of the van got out of the vehicle and ran away on foot.

Cave, who worked security at the Marion Hotel for 10 years and was a father of two, died in hospital.

“He always talked about them,” Milanne Smith, with the Marion Hotel, said. “He was so proud of them.”

Photos of Cave taken from work show him, as friends said he always appeared, in his kilt.

“You always knew to just look for the Scottish guy in the kilt,” Dean Joss, manager, said.

“I’m not sure he ever lived in St. Boniface, but he was a St. Boniface staple.”

“As you can well imagine the manner in which my brother was taken from us has been very traumatic,” his sister Bonnie Benson wrote in a statement a few days after he died.

It was issued on behalf of Cave’s wife and two children.

“We will not fully have closure until the driver and passenger of the van who fled the scene are brought to justice.”

A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday and faces charges of failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death, driving while disqualified, driving without a licence and driving while suspended.

As he was released on a promise to appear, his name will not be made public until he faces those charges in court.

-With files from Lauren McNabb