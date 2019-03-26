Traffic
March 26, 2019 11:22 am
Updated: March 26, 2019 2:46 pm

1 dead after Strathcona County collision

One man is dead after a crash in the area of Highaway 14 and Range Road 232 in Strathcona County Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

One man is dead after an early morning collision east of Edmonton.

At around 3:20 a.m., RCMP were called to the area of Highaway 14 and Range Road 232 in Strathcona County after reports a car was travelling westbound in the eastbound lane and it collided with a semi trailer.

Police said the 25-year-old driver and lone occupant of the car died at the scene. His name is not being released, RCMP said.

The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

Police said contributing factors to the collision remain under investigation.

