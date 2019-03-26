Crime
Cobourg police seek suspect after bus shelter damaged

Cobourg police look to identify this suspect in a mischief investigation.

Cobourg Police Service
Cobourg police are investigating mischief after a bus shelter was damaged on the weekend.

Police on Tuesday released a surveillance image of a suspect wanted in connection to damage done to a shelter on Albert Street on Sunday morning around 7:40 a.m.

No other details were provided on the incident or extent of the damage.

Anyone with information on the incident or who can identify the individual is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

