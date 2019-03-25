Social media reports of attempted abductions at Georgian Mall ‘inaccurate’: Barrie police

Police say recent reports circulating on social media suggesting there have been attempted abductions at Georgian Mall in Barrie’s north end are “inaccurate.”

According to a news release issued by the Barrie police on Monday, officers and Georgian Mall security services have confirmed the reports are inaccurate and say no such incidents have taken place.

Officers say while no attempted abductions occurred, residents should always be cautious of their personal safety and employees leaving work at night or during less busy hours should use the buddy system.

Police are reminding the public to park in well-lit areas and exercise vigilance when it comes to personal safety at all times.

Officers say suspicious behaviour can be reported to the Barrie police non-emergency line at 705-725-7025.