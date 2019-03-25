Saskatoon police pepper spray man after Taser ineffective

Saskatoon police officers said they had to use pepper spray to subdue a man after a Taser had no effect on him.

Police said they were called to a report of a disturbance Sunday afternoon at a home in the 100 block of Avenue S South.

It was determined an altercation had taken place between a man and several other people at the home, police said.

He was located outside the home a few minutes later, but police said he aggressive when the officer tried to arrest him.

Police said a Taser was used to try and subdue him, but it had no effect.

He was then pepper sprayed and taken into custody.

Police said a search turned up a smartphone that had been reported stolen earlier from a nearby address.

The 27-year-old Saskatoon man is facing a number of charges including robbery and breach of probation.

Saskatoon Police Service said the use of the Taser will be reviewed in accordance with policy.