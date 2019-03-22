Crime
March 22, 2019

2-year-old 3rd homicide victim of 2019 in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert police said the death of a two-year-old who died in hospital is now considered a homicide.

Prince Albert police are investigating the northern Saskatchewan city’s third homicide of 2019 after a toddler died in hospital.

Police said they were called to a downtown apartment building Wednesday morning for a report a two-year-old was unconscious.

The toddler was taken by paramedics to Victoria Hospital and later died.

The child’s name or a cause of death have not been released.

The toddler’s death was deemed a homicide following an autopsy, police said.

No arrests have been made as members of the criminal investigations division and forensic identification service continue with the investigation.

