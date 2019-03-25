New Brunswick NDP have a new interim leader, a 21-year-old man from Fredericton

The New Brunswick NDP has a new interim leader and he’s just 21-years-old.

Mackenzie Thomason is a resident of Fredericton, and takes over from Jennifer McKenzie, who stepped down from her position as party leader last month,

McKenzie, who was acclaimed as party leader in August 2017, resigned after party members voted to have a leadership convention to replace her.

Thomason was selected by the party’s riding representatives and executive over the weekend at a party meeting in Miramichi, N.B. He will now take the reins of the party until a leadership convention is held, which is slated sometime before the end of August.

The 21-year-old ran in the riding of New Maryland-Sunbury during the 2018 election. He placed fifth, earning 143 votes behind a packed field of candidates from the Progressive Conservatives, People’s Alliance, Liberal Party, and Green Party.

The NDP did not win any seats during the 2018 election, despite running candidates in all of the 49 ridings.

A bio provided by the NDP party during the election describes Thomason as passionate about health care and education.

The 21-year-old first got involved with politics during the 2015 federal election.

Thomason works for UPS and also delivers newspapers for the Brunswick News.