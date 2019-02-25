Jennifer McKenzie stepping down as NB NDP leader after failing leadership review

Jennifer McKenzie resigned as the leader of the New Brunswick New Democratic Party (NDP) after members voted over the weekend to have a leadership convention to replace her.

McKenzie made the announcement Monday and said her resignation is effective immediately.

READ MORE: N.B. Election Candidate Profile: Jennifer McKenzie

“The NDP has by a vote this week determined that there will be a leadership convention within the next six months,” she said in a statement.

“I have decided not to participate in such a leadership contest.”

McKenzie was acclaimed as leader in August 2017. The party did not win any seats in last September’s election.

“Even though the results for the party in the election were disappointing, I am grateful that we were able to run a full slate of 49 candidates and that over 50 per cent of those candidates were women, a first for any political party in the province,” she said.

The NDP leader in Newfoundland and Labrador, Gerry Rogers, also stepped down this month, saying she could not commit to four more years in that province’s House of Assembly.

WATCH: New Brunswick election — NDP’s Jennifer McKenzie thanks supporters, says they changed conversation

New Brunswick Liberals have a leadership convention set for June 22 in Saint John.

— With a file from The Canadian Press