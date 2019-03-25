Ottawa 67’s take 2-0 series lead on Hamilton Bulldogs

The Hamilton Bulldogs are in a hole in their opening round Ontario Hockey League playoff series after dropping the first two games on the road in their best of seven with the 67’s.

Graeme Clarke had a hat-trick to lead Ottawa to a 5-2 win over Hamilton on Sunday, giving the 67’s a 2-0 series lead.

Mitchell Hoelscher and Jack Quinn also scored for top-seeded Ottawa, who opened the series with a 9-3 rout of the Dogs on Friday.

Matthew Strome made it a one-goal game midway through the second period scoring his second goal of the post-season on the power-play, however, Ottawa’s Clarke and Quinn netted goals in a span of 29 seconds to put the game out of reach.

🚨 BULLDOGS GOOOOALLL!! 🚨 🚨: Matt Strome

🍏🍎: Eric Henderson & Kade Landry Bulldogs cut the 67's lead in half! #GoHAM pic.twitter.com/ctqDGu7BTg — Hamilton Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) March 24, 2019

Clarke completed the hat-trick with a power-play tally with 15 seconds left in the game.

Isaac Nurse also scored for the defending OHL champion Bulldogs, who host Game 3 of the best-of-seven series on Tuesday.