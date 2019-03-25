Sports
March 25, 2019 1:14 pm
Updated: March 25, 2019 1:27 pm

Ottawa 67’s take 2-0 series lead on Hamilton Bulldogs

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

The Hamilton Bulldogs will host the Ottawa 67's Tuesday night in Game 3 of their first round OHL playoff series.

Hamilton Bulldogs
The Hamilton Bulldogs are in a hole in their opening round Ontario Hockey League playoff series after dropping the first two games on the road in their best of seven with the 67’s.

Graeme Clarke had a hat-trick to lead Ottawa to a 5-2 win over Hamilton on Sunday, giving the 67’s a 2-0 series lead.

Mitchell Hoelscher and Jack Quinn also scored for top-seeded Ottawa, who opened the series with a 9-3 rout of the Dogs on Friday.

Matthew Strome made it a one-goal game midway through the second period scoring his second goal of the post-season on the power-play, however, Ottawa’s Clarke and Quinn netted goals in a span of 29 seconds to put the game out of reach.

Clarke completed the hat-trick with a power-play tally with 15 seconds left in the game.

READ MORE: Hamilton Bulldogs fall to Ottawa 67’s in Game 1 of OHL playoffs

Isaac Nurse also scored for the defending OHL champion Bulldogs, who host Game 3 of the best-of-seven series on Tuesday.

