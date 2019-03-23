Hamilton Bulldogs fall to Ottawa 67’s in Game 1 of OHL playoffs

Twelve Hamilton players made their OHL playoff debut Friday night as the Bulldogs dropped Game 1 of their first-round playoff series to the Ottawa 67’s.

The Bulldogs were off to a good start, however the 67’s gained the higher ground and went on to take the opener of the series 9-3.

Hamilton broke an early 1-0 lead by the 67’s with a goal from Eric Henderson, who scored at 19:24 of the first period.

Matthew Strome made it 2-1 at the 8:25 mark of the second, but Ottawa managed to notch three goals before the end of the period, bringing the score to 4-2 as the game entered its final stanza.

Kade Landry scored the lone third-period goal for the Bulldogs on a power play, but Ottawa came back with five more to take the game handily.

Ottawa outshot Hamilton 41-30. Sasha Chmelevski, Kyle Maksimovich and Graeme Clark each had two for the 67’s, while Kody Clark, Nikita Okhotyuk and Noel Hoefenmayer scored one apiece.

The Bulldogs return to TD Place for Game 2 on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. before the series shifts to Hamilton for games 3 and 4.

Matchup Schedule

1. Friday, March 22 – Hamilton Bulldogs @ Ottawa 67’s

2. Sunday, March 24 – Hamilton Bulldogs @ Ottawa 67’s

3. Tuesday, March 26 – Ottawa 67’s @ Hamilton Bulldogs

4. Wednesday, March 27 – Ottawa 67’s @ Hamilton Bulldogs

5. Friday, March 29 – Hamilton Bulldogs @ OTT

6. Sunday, March 31 – Ottawa 67’s @ Hamilton Bulldogs

7. Tuesday, April 2 – Hamilton Bulldogs @ Ottawa 67’s