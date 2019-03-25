Lindsay man found with stolen property from 3 Kent Street businesses: police

Police in Lindsay have arrested a man they say was in possession of stolen property from several businesses on Saturday.

Around 12:45 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service was contacted by staff from a Kent Street west store in Lindsay after a man allegedly stole property from the business.

READ MORE: Lindsay man accused of committing an indecent act in municipal building

Officers soon located a man a short distance from the store. They say the man was allegedly in possession of stolen property.

Further investigation revealed the man’s bag was carrying alleged stolen property from two other Kent Street stores.

Clifford Bryan, 51, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with three counts of theft under $5,000, along with possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with the conditions of his probation order.

READ MORE: Lindsay man faces impaired driving, drug charges following Hwy. 7 traffic stop

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 2.